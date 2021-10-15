Toroso Investments LLC Has $933,000 Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 169.8% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,218,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $576,743,000 after buying an additional 767,152 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 54.6% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 655,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $310,215,000 after purchasing an additional 231,463 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 33.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 755,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $357,414,000 after purchasing an additional 190,230 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 820.1% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 185,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,956,000 after purchasing an additional 165,695 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 605.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 145,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,351,000 after purchasing an additional 125,015 shares during the period. 82.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.49, for a total transaction of $56,949.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.75, for a total transaction of $576,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 304,558 shares of company stock valued at $194,944,747 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $555.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $59.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $627.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $561.34. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $441.00 and a 52 week high of $686.62.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.81 by $16.99. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.11% and a return on equity of 50.43%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 51.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on REGN shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $763.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $691.76.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

