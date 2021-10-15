Toroso Investments LLC Cuts Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Toroso Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,825 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 1,514 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of SEA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $301,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 538,811 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $120,279,000 after purchasing an additional 221,698 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 41,929 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $9,360,000 after purchasing an additional 17,015 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SEA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $758,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 9,905 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SE opened at $345.37 on Friday. Sea Limited has a twelve month low of $155.10 and a twelve month high of $359.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $325.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.25. The firm has a market cap of $186.33 billion, a PE ratio of -96.47 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). SEA had a negative net margin of 26.46% and a negative return on equity of 64.29%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.68) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 158.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 21st. Cowen raised their price target on SEA from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. DZ Bank began coverage on SEA in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on SEA from $335.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.62.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

