Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Holdings Reduced by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC decreased its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,075 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 3,592.9% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $57.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a market cap of $46.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.23. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $53.03 and a 52 week high of $75.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.39.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. Newmont had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 82.71%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NEM shares. TD Securities cut shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group set a $64.00 target price on shares of Newmont and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $382,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,588 shares of company stock valued at $1,177,877. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

