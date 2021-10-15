L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.16 Per Share

Analysts expect L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) to announce $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for L3Harris Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.24. L3Harris Technologies posted earnings of $2.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will report full year earnings of $13.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.89 to $13.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $14.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.90 to $14.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for L3Harris Technologies.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LHX shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.69.

NYSE LHX opened at $236.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $229.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.37. L3Harris Technologies has a 12-month low of $158.09 and a 12-month high of $238.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.17%.

In other news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 10,753 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.77, for a total transaction of $2,481,469.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,573 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.08, for a total value of $1,929,610.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 420,174 shares of company stock valued at $96,940,483 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 13.7% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 148,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,604,000 after purchasing an additional 20,339 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,600,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

