Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Sold by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 6.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,686,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,553,842,000 after purchasing an additional 715,968 shares in the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,163,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,720,000 after acquiring an additional 392,594 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,755,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,223,000 after acquiring an additional 328,814 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Anthem by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,324,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,611,000 after buying an additional 278,826 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Anthem by 105.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 522,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,415,000 after buying an additional 268,072 shares during the period. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Anthem news, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $384.36 per share, with a total value of $499,668.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,873.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ANTM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen started coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $447.00 to $453.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $403.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $419.90.

ANTM stock opened at $390.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Anthem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $269.01 and a 1-year high of $406.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $375.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $380.51. The firm has a market cap of $95.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.11%.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

