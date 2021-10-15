Parisi Gray Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 1,506 Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.0% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 63.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 4.1% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 12,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

CMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Commercial Metals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Commercial Metals to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Shares of NYSE:CMC opened at $30.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.43. Commercial Metals has a 1 year low of $18.67 and a 1 year high of $36.49.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.01). Commercial Metals had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 26th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

