Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Price Target Increased to C$10.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CGIFF. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$6.25 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.93.

Shares of CGIFF opened at $6.47 on Thursday. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a twelve month low of $3.09 and a twelve month high of $7.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.70.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund engages in the provision of portfolio of industrial chemicals and value-added services. It operates through the following segments: Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals, Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals, Electrochemicals, and Corporate. The Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals segment markets sulphuric acid, liquid sulphur dioxide, sulphur, sodium hydrosulphite, sodium bisulphate, and zinc oxide.

