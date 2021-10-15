Davide Campari-Milano’s (DVDCF) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

DVDCF has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. upgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Davide Campari-Milano currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.65.

Get Davide Campari-Milano alerts:

OTCMKTS DVDCF opened at $14.53 on Thursday. Davide Campari-Milano has a 52 week low of $10.25 and a 52 week high of $14.75. The stock has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.17 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.20.

Davide Campari-Milano NV is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through its geographic segments: the Americas; Southern Europe; Middle East and Africa; Northern, Central and Eastern Europe; Asia-Pacific. Its product offerings include aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, and sparkling and still wines under internation brands which include Campari, Aperol, Sky Vodka, Wild Turkey, Appleton Estate, Grand Marnier, and Wray and Nephew.

Read More: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Davide Campari-Milano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davide Campari-Milano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.