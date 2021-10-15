Parisi Gray Wealth Management Acquires New Stake in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 154.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 900.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $134,619.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Stricker sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total value of $40,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,190 shares of company stock worth $729,926 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE HMN opened at $39.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.35 and its 200 day moving average is $39.89. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.64 and a fifty-two week high of $44.74.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $347.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.10 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 12.54%. Horace Mann Educators’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.47%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Horace Mann Educators from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to the educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Supplemental; Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other.

