704 Shares in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Acquired by Parisi Gray Wealth Management

Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 704 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LPX. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 52,841 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $935,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $521,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,930 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 6,740 shares during the period. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

LPX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.29.

In related news, CFO Alan Haughie acquired 12,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.94 per share, with a total value of $697,571.80. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 44,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,114.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen E. Macadam acquired 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.24 per share, for a total transaction of $104,044.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

LPX opened at $66.35 on Friday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.01 and a fifty-two week high of $76.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.45 and a 200-day moving average of $61.41.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The building manufacturing company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.49. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 91.77% and a net margin of 31.30%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 141.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 16.71%.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

Featured Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.