Hibernia REIT (OTCMKTS:HIBRF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt assumed coverage on shares of Hibernia REIT (OTCMKTS:HIBRF) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of HIBRF stock opened at $1.34 on Thursday. Hibernia REIT has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.47.
Hibernia REIT Company Profile
Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?
Receive News & Ratings for Hibernia REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibernia REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.