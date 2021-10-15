Hibernia REIT (OTCMKTS:HIBRF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt assumed coverage on shares of Hibernia REIT (OTCMKTS:HIBRF) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of HIBRF stock opened at $1.34 on Thursday. Hibernia REIT has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.47.

Hibernia REIT Company Profile

Hibernia REIT plc is an Irish Real Estate Investment Trust (ÂREITÂ), listed on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange. Hibernia owns and develops property and specialises in Dublin city centre offices.

