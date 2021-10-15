Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 1,775 ($23.19) price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DNLM. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Dunelm Group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 1,620 ($21.17) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,160 ($15.16) to GBX 1,215 ($15.87) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,660 ($21.69).

Shares of DNLM stock opened at GBX 1,270.58 ($16.60) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,361.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,401.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.30, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.34. Dunelm Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,114 ($14.55) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,599 ($20.89). The company has a market capitalization of £2.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a GBX 65 ($0.85) dividend. This is an increase from Dunelm Group’s previous dividend of $23.00. This represents a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Dunelm Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.19%.

In other Dunelm Group news, insider Laura Carr sold 9,451 shares of Dunelm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,422 ($18.58), for a total value of £134,393.22 ($175,585.60).

Dunelm Group Company Profile

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

