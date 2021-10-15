Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPOR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPOR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 703.63 ($9.19).

GPOR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates from GBX 720 ($9.41) to GBX 780 ($10.19) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 640 ($8.36) price target on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

GPOR opened at GBX 744.50 ($9.73) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.04. The company has a market cap of £1.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.33. Great Portland Estates has a 52-week low of GBX 564.40 ($7.37) and a 52-week high of GBX 810.50 ($10.59). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 769.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,234.18.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

