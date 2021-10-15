9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.60.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 9 Meters Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NMTR opened at $1.26 on Friday. 9 Meters Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $320.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of -0.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.21.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 9 Meters Biopharma will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Sirgo bought 73,529 shares of 9 Meters Biopharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.36 per share, with a total value of $99,999.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Temperato purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.05 per share, for a total transaction of $26,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,102,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,648.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 156,529 shares of company stock valued at $192,569. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in 9 Meters Biopharma by 987.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,871,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699,672 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in 9 Meters Biopharma by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.22% of the company’s stock.

9 Meters Biopharma Company Profile

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS), celiac disease, and three early-stage candidates for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is founded by Jay P.

