Quark (QRK) Reaches One Day Volume of $1,669.00

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 15th. One Quark coin can now be bought for $0.0356 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Quark has a market cap of $9.81 million and $1,669.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Quark has traded 4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Quark alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000207 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Quark Coin Profile

Quark (CRYPTO:QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 275,184,631 coins. Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info . Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Quark Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “QRKUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Quark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.