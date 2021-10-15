Parisi Gray Wealth Management Acquires New Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 42 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on IDXX. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Guggenheim lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $643.80.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.00, for a total transaction of $378,214.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael Lane sold 6,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.62, for a total value of $4,840,648.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 26,886 shares of company stock valued at $18,646,894. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $629.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $660.46 and a 200-day moving average of $609.84. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $414.68 and a 52 week high of $706.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $53.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.92.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 115.28%. The business had revenue of $826.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

