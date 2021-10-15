MVL Price Down 19.4% Over Last 7 Days (MVL)

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. In the last seven days, MVL has traded down 19.4% against the US dollar. One MVL coin can now be bought for $0.0156 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MVL has a total market capitalization of $207.35 million and approximately $20.11 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MVL alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00044547 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $128.33 or 0.00215987 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.16 or 0.00094523 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

MVL Coin Profile

MVL (MVL) is a coin. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,266,905,269 coins. The official website for MVL is mvlchain.io . MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain . The official message board for MVL is mvlchain.io/blog . The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in. “

Buying and Selling MVL

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MVL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MVL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

