Stakinglab 1-Day Volume Reaches $8.00 (LABX)

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded 65.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. In the last week, Stakinglab has traded 46% lower against the US dollar. One Stakinglab coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Stakinglab has a market cap of $240.72 and approximately $8.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Stakinglab alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00028001 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001015 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000105 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded up 95.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000020 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Stakinglab

LABX is a coin. Stakinglab’s total supply is 4,042,772 coins and its circulating supply is 405,158 coins. Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stakinglab’s official website is labcoin.io . The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stakinglab was launched with an objective to offer a comprehensive platform to investors and project owners for proof of stake coin, masternode coin, and other relevant services. Their vision is to create a marketplace for all crypto investors to achieve their objective starting from first-hand information about POS/masternode coins, the best coin to staking, ICOs, platform to buy and sell, community building and mind sharing. The platform would serve as a single place to project owners to kick off their crowdsourcing to achieve their project goals. LABX is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It will serve as a way of payment for all the services provided by StakingLab platform. “

Stakinglab Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stakinglab should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stakinglab using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stakinglab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stakinglab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.