ScPrime (SCP) Trading 175.2% Higher This Week

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded up 41.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. ScPrime has a total market cap of $10.87 million and $106,564.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ScPrime has traded up 175.2% against the dollar. One ScPrime coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000476 BTC on major exchanges including Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000617 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.75 or 0.00066904 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00044547 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002565 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ScPrime Coin Profile

ScPrime (SCP) is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 45,126,526 coins and its circulating supply is 38,442,915 coins. ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ScPrime’s official website is scpri.me

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime Coin Trading

ScPrime can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

