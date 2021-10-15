Parisi Gray Wealth Management Invests $32,000 in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 217 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in A. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,431 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $168,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 27,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $337,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,216,586 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $661,468,000 after acquiring an additional 96,322 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $1,490,986.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of A stock opened at $152.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.68, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $165.88 and its 200 day moving average is $148.90. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.65 and a twelve month high of $179.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.11. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on A shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Societe Generale raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.71.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

