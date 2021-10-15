Lamden Trading Up 23.4% Over Last Week (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. Over the last week, Lamden has traded 23.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lamden has a market capitalization of $11.63 million and $319,326.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lamden coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0818 or 0.00000138 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00007585 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003585 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003673 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000069 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000031 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000151 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Lamden

Lamden (TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lamden’s official website is lamden.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Buying and Selling Lamden

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

