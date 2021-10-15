freenet (FRA:FNTN) Given a €26.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on freenet (FRA:FNTN) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on shares of freenet in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on shares of freenet in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on shares of freenet in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.70 ($26.71) price target on shares of freenet in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on shares of freenet in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €22.32 ($26.26).

Get freenet alerts:

Shares of FRA:FNTN opened at €22.47 ($26.44) on Thursday. freenet has a 52 week low of €3.22 ($3.79) and a 52 week high of €32.92 ($38.73). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €21.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of €21.10.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for freenet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for freenet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.