Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Summit Therapeutics PLC is engaged in the discovery and development of drug to treat the fatal muscle wasting disease Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy and infections caused by the bacteria C. difficile. Summit Therapeutics PLC is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom. “

SMMT opened at $5.28 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.73. The company has a market cap of $514.18 million, a PE ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 0.65. Summit Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.22 and a 52 week high of $12.30.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $6.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 million. Summit Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 96.34% and a negative net margin of 350.72%. Analysts predict that Summit Therapeutics will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 6,158,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,152,000 after purchasing an additional 358,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 747,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,385,000 after purchasing an additional 16,492 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. 11.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Summit Therapeutics Company Profile

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States, Latin America, and Europe. It conducts clinical programs focusing on the Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

