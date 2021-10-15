C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Coverage Initiated at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

CCCC has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a hold rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Brookline Capital Management restated a buy rating on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Brookline Capital Acquisition assumed coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on C4 Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.17.

Get C4 Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of CCCC stock opened at $44.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 10.81, a quick ratio of 10.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.59. C4 Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $23.50 and a twelve month high of $51.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.55.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 million. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.32% and a negative net margin of 257.05%. Research analysts predict that C4 Therapeutics will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total value of $30,751.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,860.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elena Prokupets sold 19,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.41, for a total value of $966,863.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,546 shares of company stock valued at $8,017,252 over the last three months. 21.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCCC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,544,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,028 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 120.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,632,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,932 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 262.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,406,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,234,000 after buying an additional 1,018,882 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 454.7% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,395,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,810,000 after buying an additional 1,144,004 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,389,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,578,000 after buying an additional 304,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

Featured Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for C4 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C4 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.