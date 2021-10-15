Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.300-$0.360 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40 billion-$1.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.49 billion.Celestica also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE CLS opened at $9.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Celestica has a 52-week low of $5.77 and a 52-week high of $9.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.51.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.06. Celestica had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Analysts anticipate that Celestica will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Celestica from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Celestica from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celestica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Celestica from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celestica presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Celestica stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,157 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Celestica were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS) business segments. The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

