Arena Pharmaceuticals’ (ARNA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) in a research report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $95.13.

Arena Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $63.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 15.28 and a current ratio of 15.28. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $45.50 and a one year high of $90.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 0.49.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.20) by ($0.20). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Amit Munshi purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.91 per share, with a total value of $52,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Lisicki sold 17,500 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $1,051,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,748.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 3,000 shares of company stock worth $151,510. 2.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 594.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,029,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,185,000 after buying an additional 880,841 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $28,709,000. PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $23,565,000. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 78.2% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 617,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,088,000 after purchasing an additional 270,850 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 57.0% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 670,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,555,000 after purchasing an additional 243,656 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

