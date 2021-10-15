Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) had its target price lifted by Cowen from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of Alpha Teknova in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Alpha Teknova in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alpha Teknova from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Alpha Teknova in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.67.

Shares of TKNO stock opened at $24.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.25. Alpha Teknova has a 52-week low of $16.90 and a 52-week high of $30.89.

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $8.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 million. On average, analysts predict that Alpha Teknova will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TKNO. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Teknova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,373,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Teknova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $356,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Teknova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,967,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Teknova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,017,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Teknova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $396,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Teknova Company Profile

Alpha Teknova, Inc provides reagents for bioprocessing, bioproduction, and molecular diagnostics. The company's reagents enable the discovery, research, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. It offers liquid culture, dry culture, agar, and animal-free media, as well as pre-poured plates, biological buffers, solutions, chemicals, and various treated and certified waters.

