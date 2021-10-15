Canaccord Genuity Increases Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Price Target to C$50.00

Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Aritzia from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Aritzia from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. CIBC lifted their target price on Aritzia from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Aritzia from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.57.

Shares of OTCMKTS ATZAF opened at $38.40 on Thursday. Aritzia has a fifty-two week low of $14.61 and a fifty-two week high of $39.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.60.

Aritzia, Inc engages in the design of apparel and accessories for its collection of fashion brands. Its brands include Wilfred, Babaton, Tna, Wilfred Free, Sunday Best, Le Fou Wilfred, Denim Forum, Little Moon, and The Group by Babaton. It operates through Canada, and United States geographical segments.

