Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Village Farms International Inc. is a producer, marketer and distributor of greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers and cucumbers primarily in North America. The Company’s operating segments consists of Produce business and the Energy business. Produce business markets and sells the product group, which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers and cucumbers. Energy business produces power. Village Farms International Inc. is based in Delta, Canada. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Village Farms International from C$22.50 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Village Farms International in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Village Farms International from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Village Farms International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.21.

Shares of Village Farms International stock opened at $8.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $694.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.75 and a beta of 3.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.86 and a 200 day moving average of $9.89. Village Farms International has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $20.32.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Village Farms International had a negative return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $70.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.09 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Village Farms International will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 19.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Village Farms International by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Village Farms International by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Village Farms International by 12.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the period. 25.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc engages in the management and operation of agricultural greenhouse facilities in United States and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Produce Business; Energy Business; and Cannabis. The Produce Business segment focuses in the production, marketing, and selling of product group which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumber.

