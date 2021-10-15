Analysts Set ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Price Target at $9.75

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.75.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets upgraded ProPetro from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Saturday, October 9th.

NYSE:PUMP opened at $10.08 on Tuesday. ProPetro has a 52 week low of $3.58 and a 52 week high of $13.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 3.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.18.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). ProPetro had a negative net margin of 15.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.16%. The business had revenue of $216.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.42 million. Equities analysts expect that ProPetro will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other ProPetro news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 98,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $984,966.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of ProPetro by 1,948.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of ProPetro by 3,814.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 6,484 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000. 76.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

