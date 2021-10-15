Zacks Investment Research Lowers Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Savara Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Savara Inc., formerly known as Mast Therapeutics, Inc., is based in Austin, United States. “

NASDAQ:SVRA opened at $1.29 on Thursday. Savara has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 32.56 and a current ratio of 32.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.33 and a 200-day moving average of $1.57.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. Analysts forecast that Savara will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David A. Ramsay purchased 66,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.18 per share, for a total transaction of $78,533.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 933,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,357.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David A. Ramsay acquired 39,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.28 per share, for a total transaction of $50,626.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 156,106 shares of company stock valued at $194,160. Corporate insiders own 4.77% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Savara by 35.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 785,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 205,660 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Savara by 11.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 96,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 9,867 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Savara during the first quarter worth $1,628,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Savara during the first quarter worth $4,852,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Savara during the first quarter worth $3,566,000. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Savara

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

