HoDooi Market Cap Hits $8.12 Million (HOD)

HoDooi (CURRENCY:HOD) traded 14% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. One HoDooi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, HoDooi has traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar. HoDooi has a market cap of $8.12 million and $836,613.00 worth of HoDooi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.95 or 0.00067247 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.98 or 0.00112740 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.33 or 0.00071244 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,393.44 or 0.99965215 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,757.27 or 0.06323866 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002644 BTC.

HoDooi Coin Profile

HoDooi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 202,785,121 coins. HoDooi’s official Twitter account is @hodooicom

HoDooi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HoDooi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HoDooi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HoDooi using one of the exchanges listed above.

