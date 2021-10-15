Air Canada (TSE:AC) Receives “Market Perform” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Air Canada (TSE:AC) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Air Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. ATB Capital set a C$25.45 price target on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$25.45 price target on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Cormark set a C$25.45 price target on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$33.00 price target on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$27.29.

Shares of TSE AC opened at C$22.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$8.21 billion and a PE ratio of -1.70. Air Canada has a 12 month low of C$14.48 and a 12 month high of C$31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,209.01, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$23.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$25.22.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The company reported C($3.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($2.54) by C($0.52). The firm had revenue of C$837.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$859.45 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Air Canada will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Arielle Meloul-Wechsler sold 7,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.51, for a total transaction of C$165,110.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,165 shares in the company, valued at C$215,469.15. Also, Senior Officer Craig Landry sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.29, for a total transaction of C$214,965.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$414,376.65.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

