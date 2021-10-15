dHedge DAO (DHT) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $3.90 Million

dHedge DAO (CURRENCY:DHT) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 15th. One dHedge DAO coin can currently be bought for $0.96 or 0.00001609 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, dHedge DAO has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. dHedge DAO has a market cap of $18.26 million and $3.90 million worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.51 or 0.00044615 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.70 or 0.00216608 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.26 or 0.00094692 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

dHedge DAO Profile

dHedge DAO is a coin. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,096,291 coins. dHedge DAO’s official website is www.dhedge.org . dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge

According to CryptoCompare, “dHedge is a protocol for decentralized asset management powered by Synthetix. With this announcement, dHedge is emerging out of stealth mode. With the help of Synthetix's zero slippage trading model and expanding list of listed assets (synths), dHedge is creating new ways to use the liquidity of the derivatives supported by the Synthetix protocol. Synthetix now has a DeFi platform and community . DHT is the governance token of dHedge and will play a key role in guiding the platform and its decentralization process. “

dHedge DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dHedge DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dHedge DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dHedge DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

