Bombardier, Inc. Class B’s (BBD.B) Underperform Rating Reiterated at Cowen

Cowen reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on BBD.B. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. TD Securities reiterated a speculative buy rating on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.35 to C$1.80 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bombardier, Inc. Class B to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$1.15 to C$2.35 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.90 to C$2.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$1.86.

Get Bombardier Inc. Class B alerts:

Shares of BBD.B stock opened at C$2.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.81. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 12-month low of C$0.26 and a 12-month high of C$2.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.87 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.37.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

Featured Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.