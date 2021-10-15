Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Price Target Increased to C$7.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$6.75 to C$7.50 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

CPG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$7.50 price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Monday, September 13th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy to C$11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$7.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$7.75.

Shares of Crescent Point Energy stock opened at C$6.34 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.00. The company has a market cap of C$3.69 billion and a PE ratio of 1.64. Crescent Point Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$1.48 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.85, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$945.30 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.19%.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

