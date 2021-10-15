Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Sells 796 Shares of United States Brent Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:BNO)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lowered its stake in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:BNO) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 796 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in United States Brent Oil Fund were worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in United States Brent Oil Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in United States Brent Oil Fund by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 14,133 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in United States Brent Oil Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $19,024,000. Solstein Capital LLC grew its position in United States Brent Oil Fund by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 40,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 19,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in United States Brent Oil Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $1,120,000.

Shares of United States Brent Oil Fund stock opened at $22.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.43. United States Brent Oil Fund LP has a 52 week low of $9.34 and a 52 week high of $22.22.

