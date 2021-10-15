Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Cuts Stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 74.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,895 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FOX. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in FOX by 1,295.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,433,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,131 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 2,086.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 936,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,947,000 after acquiring an additional 893,200 shares during the last quarter. 3G Sahana Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in FOX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,052,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in FOX by 9,364.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 787,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,714,000 after buying an additional 779,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sycale Advisors NY LLC acquired a new stake in FOX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,161,000. 22.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other FOX news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 19,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.37, for a total transaction of $692,302.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch bought 157,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.00 per share, with a total value of $5,813,144.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 141,646 shares of company stock valued at $5,246,658 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on FOX. Guggenheim raised shares of FOX to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $39.41 on Friday. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $42.14. The company has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.48.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. FOX had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.67%.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

