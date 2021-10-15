Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 635,683 Shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,801,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 635,683 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.18% of Zynga worth $136,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZNGA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zynga by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,624,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,223,000 after buying an additional 1,115,122 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Zynga by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 73,070,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,053,000 after acquiring an additional 512,740 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zynga by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 22,474,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,464,000 after buying an additional 1,290,886 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zynga by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,302,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,816,000 after buying an additional 4,395,300 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zynga by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 19,975,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,343,000 after buying an additional 310,452 shares during the period. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZNGA. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Zynga from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Zynga from $14.00 to $12.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.18.

ZNGA stock opened at $7.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of -47.06 and a beta of 0.03. Zynga Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.14 and a 1-year high of $12.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.66.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Zynga had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $711.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zynga Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zynga news, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 52,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total transaction of $545,319.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 635,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,580,423.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total value of $40,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,988.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 473,369 shares of company stock worth $4,685,473 over the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

