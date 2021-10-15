Vanguard Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,356,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 286,272 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of American Financial Group worth $917,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AFG. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the second quarter worth $131,014,000. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the first quarter worth $27,868,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,494,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $685,335,000 after acquiring an additional 188,734 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 966.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 196,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,519,000 after acquiring an additional 178,322 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 208.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,975,000 after acquiring an additional 140,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John B. Berding sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.22, for a total value of $396,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 3,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total value of $413,479.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,194,526.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,767 shares of company stock worth $4,292,848 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AFG opened at $134.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.87. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.12 and a 52-week high of $141.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.97.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.72. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 29.48%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 23.70%.

Several analysts recently commented on AFG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research started coverage on American Financial Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

