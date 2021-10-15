Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 843,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,150,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. 75.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXON opened at $179.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.77 and a beta of 0.46. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.66 and a 1-year high of $212.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $179.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.37.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $218.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.07 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. As a group, research analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 3,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $556,508.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 4,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.72, for a total transaction of $863,396.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,203 shares of company stock worth $10,510,812 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AXON shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.50.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

