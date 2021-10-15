Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 478,036 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,856 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $137,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSO. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Watsco in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Watsco during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Watsco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WSO shares. Stephens raised shares of Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Watsco in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $309.00 to $304.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $281.33.

Shares of NYSE:WSO opened at $282.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $276.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44 and a beta of 0.77. Watsco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.25 and a fifty-two week high of $307.81.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.56. Watsco had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Watsco’s payout ratio is presently 111.27%.

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

