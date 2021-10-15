Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Holdings Trimmed by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Corteva in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Corteva in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in Corteva by 5,692.3% in the second quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders increased its position in shares of Corteva by 81.2% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the second quarter worth $44,000. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CTVA opened at $43.37 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $31.16 and a one year high of $49.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.43 and a 200 day moving average of $44.64. The company has a market capitalization of $31.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 37.33%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CTVA. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.76.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

