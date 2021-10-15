4,300 Shares in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Acquired by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELAN. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 155.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 216.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, Proequities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 37.8% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ELAN opened at $32.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1 year low of $26.72 and a 1 year high of $37.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.14. The company has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of -21.63, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.83.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ELAN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

In related news, Director Michael J. Harrington bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.98 per share, with a total value of $86,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $744,322.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons bought 16,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.70 per share, with a total value of $500,445.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,886,736.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 45,528,788 shares of company stock worth $421,545,062. Company insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

