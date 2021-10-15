Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,881 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $3,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 67.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,417,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,087 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth about $57,127,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 289.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 971,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,440,000 after acquiring an additional 722,000 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 62.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,809,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,473,000 after acquiring an additional 698,147 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 23.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,385,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,208,000 after acquiring an additional 455,514 shares during the period. 65.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $79.70 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $55.82 and a one year high of $82.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.66.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.93. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 31.56%.

In other news, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 20,095 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total transaction of $1,653,416.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total value of $843,058.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TSN shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.29.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

