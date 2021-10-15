Robert W. Baird Boosts Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $680.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price lifted by Robert W. Baird from $650.00 to $680.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Netflix from $620.00 to $737.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on Netflix from $690.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a $590.00 price objective (up previously from $575.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $620.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $637.32.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $633.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.52 billion, a PE ratio of 65.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $578.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $537.57. Netflix has a 12 month low of $463.41 and a 12 month high of $646.84.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Netflix will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $11,231,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,455 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $4,034,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 111,927 shares of company stock valued at $68,562,364. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at about $2,737,000. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 14.7% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 561 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 10.5% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 191,891 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $100,102,000 after acquiring an additional 18,309 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 22.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,112 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 38.3% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,426 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

