Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 18,900 Shares of SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its stake in shares of SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,900 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in SEMrush were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of SEMrush during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SEMrush by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SEMrush by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new position in shares of SEMrush during the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SEMrush during the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $239,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 1,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total transaction of $35,255.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 379,871 shares of company stock worth $8,938,079 over the last ninety days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SEMR. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of SEMrush from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of SEMrush from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SEMrush currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.36.

Shares of SEMrush stock opened at $23.01 on Friday. SEMrush Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.62 and a 1-year high of $32.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.29.

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

