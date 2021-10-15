Short Interest in ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Decreases By 79.1%

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a decline of 79.1% from the September 15th total of 67,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 197,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ASAZY stock opened at $14.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.36. The company has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.80. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 12 month low of $10.56 and a 12 month high of $16.66.

Get ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) alerts:

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 17.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

ASAZY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. HSBC lowered shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Cheuvreux downgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)

Assa Abloy AB engages in the provision of intelligent lock and security solutions. It operates through the following divisions: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Americas; Asia Pacific; Global Technologies and Entrance Systems. The EMEA, Americas and Asia Pacific divisions manufacture and sell mechanical and electromechanical locks, security doors and hardware in their respective geographical markets.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.