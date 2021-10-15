Short Interest in Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Declines By 66.6%

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a decrease of 66.6% from the September 15th total of 32,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 232,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS ATDRY opened at $2.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Auto Trader Group has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $2.34. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.50 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.13 and its 200 day moving average is $2.12.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Auto Trader Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Liberum Capital assumed coverage on Auto Trader Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.25.

Auto Trader Group Plc engages in the digital automotive business. It offers online procurement site for automotive. The firm sells cars, bikes, vans, motor homes, caravans, and trucks. It also offers automotive insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Consumer Services, and Manufacturer and Agency.

