Tiger King One Day Trading Volume Tops $7.56 Million (TKING)

Tiger King (CURRENCY:TKING) traded down 29.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. Tiger King has a total market capitalization of $65.55 million and $7.56 million worth of Tiger King was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tiger King coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tiger King has traded up 341.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tiger King alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.93 or 0.00067290 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66.85 or 0.00112658 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.45 or 0.00071542 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,327.28 or 0.99974900 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,749.04 or 0.06317668 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Tiger King Coin Profile

Tiger King’s total supply is 711,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 593,750,000,000 coins. Tiger King’s official Twitter account is @Tiger_King_Coin

Tiger King Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tiger King directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tiger King should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tiger King using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tiger King Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tiger King and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.